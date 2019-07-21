Marvel

Stranger Things Fans Are Distraught over David Harbour’s Black Widow Role

Spoilers for Stranger Things 3 up ahead! During Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego […]

By

Spoilers for Stranger Things 3 up ahead! During Marvel Studios‘ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con last night, it was revealed David Harbour would be playing Alexei Shostakov, the Russian equivalent of Captain America. While it was a pretty joyous occasion for Marvel fans, Stranger Things fans were quick to point out Alexei brings up pretty bad memories of late.

Coincidentally enough, Alexei was also the name of the Russain scientist tasked with helping the Soviet Union open up a portal to the Upside. Played by Alec Utgoff, Alexei eventually switches sides and helps Harbour’s Jim Hopper and company destroyed the particle accelerator. The only thing is? Alexei is killed by Russain hitman Grigori in a gut-wrenching scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of Harbour’s new MCU role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep scrolling to see what other fans are saying about it!

All three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix while Black Widow is due out May 1, 2020.

Too Soon

Whatcha Laughing At

Destroyed

🙁

Trying to Hold It Together

Give Me a Second

All Caps Rage

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts