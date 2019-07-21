Stranger Things Fans Are Distraught over David Harbour’s Black Widow Role

Spoilers for Stranger Things 3 up ahead! During Marvel Studios‘ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con last night, it was revealed David Harbour would be playing Alexei Shostakov, the Russian equivalent of Captain America. While it was a pretty joyous occasion for Marvel fans, Stranger Things fans were quick to point out Alexei brings up pretty bad memories of late.

Coincidentally enough, Alexei was also the name of the Russain scientist tasked with helping the Soviet Union open up a portal to the Upside. Played by Alec Utgoff, Alexei eventually switches sides and helps Harbour’s Jim Hopper and company destroyed the particle accelerator. The only thing is? Alexei is killed by Russain hitman Grigori in a gut-wrenching scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of Harbour’s new MCU role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep scrolling to see what other fans are saying about it!

All three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix while Black Widow is due out May 1, 2020.

Too Soon

My main takeaway from the MCU news is that it’s too soon for David Harbour to play a character named Alexei. — Melinda Salisbury (@MESalisbury) July 21, 2019

Whatcha Laughing At

david harbour when he was auditioning to play alexei/alexi in black widow knowing damn well everyone would point out alexei in st when he got the role pic.twitter.com/JUno2eAINu — bella the wise 49 (@loserhawkins) July 21, 2019

Destroyed

me when i see that david harbour is trending and realize he’s joining the MCU playing a character named ALEXEI 🤧 my heart ,🤧❤ pic.twitter.com/aMx4c8BXKi — yarely (@knjscrispycoke) July 21, 2019

🙁

st3 spoiler!!



.



.



david harbour everytime someone will call him alexei during black widow pic.twitter.com/QNo2uAaT9D — sea (ง’̀-‘́)ง (@lveandthunder) July 21, 2019

Trying to Hold It Together

How I feel seeing David Harbour is going to be playing a character called Alexei in the new Black Widow film pic.twitter.com/7zizOzU7mF — Aadam Ashraf (@aadam_ashraf) July 21, 2019

Give Me a Second

David Harbour playing as Alexei in Black Widow i- pic.twitter.com/9x59gpib51 — 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐞, 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐬𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝 (@avengersith) July 21, 2019

All Caps Rage