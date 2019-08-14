Guardians of the Galaxy Star Says The Suicide Squad Script Is “Really Good”

Before long, James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad will begin production, serving as a soft reboot to David Ayer’s critically-panned Suicide Squad. In fact, filming as imminent according to one person close to the production. Earlier today, we spoke with Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn — brother of James — and he told us production is ramping up pretty soon.

Though he stopped short of confirming he’d appear in the movie, Gunn admits he’s read the script to The Suicide Squad and says it’s pretty darn good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ll see,” Gunn says of a role. “I know that he’s [James] very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it and I will say nothing other than that it’s really good. And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

While some would call it a sequel, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has previously stressed the production will serve as a total reboot, despite some of the cast members returning.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” Safran explained. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

As for tone, James Gunn previously tweeted the new film would draw heavily from the original run from John Ostrander and company.

“I have been an enormous fan of [Suicide Squad] in all its [DC Comics] incarnations – but to me there will always be something special about the [John Ostrander] run,” Gunn wrote on Twitter when the project started coming together. “Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection.”

To date, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis are all reported to return reprising their roles from the previous films. New additions to the cast include Idris Elba, John Cena, and Ant-Man star David Dastmalchian.

The Suicide Squad is set to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.