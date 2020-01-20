Squirrels Go Viral for Perfecting the Superhero Landing

The super hero landing has become an iconic piece of comics and the TV shows and movies which they inspire. Heroes ranging from Superman to Iron Man to Captain Marvel have been seen landing in an iconic pose, looking abundantly cool for the camera but, as Deadpool would say, risking their knees. In fact, Deadpool was the anti-hero responsible responsible for naming the “super hero landing” when he called someone out for it in his first movie. Now, it’s not just super heroes pulling off the move. No, some neighborhood animals are getting in on the action and going viral for it.

A few photos of squirrels, dropping down on one knee and holding one arm up in the air while the other hand is on the ground, have surfaced. Some of the squirrels straight up look like a poster for Iron Man 3, just without the Iron Man armor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A photo of the squirrels pulling off the super hero landing was posted to Reddit. See it for yourself in the post below!

Is super hero landing going to be the next viral sensation for photos posted by people on social media? It won’t be any worse than that planking sensation from a decade ago.

The comment section on the Reddit post goes on to quote Deadpool, referencing his comment about such a landing being bad for your knees. “Totally impractical, they all do it,” another commenter responds. You just have to love the internet on a slow news day. There is always plenty of entertainment and comment section which helps fill up an article about squirrels posing like super heroes. Not everyday can be loaded with new trailers and exciting casting drama.

Speaking of Deadpool, he should be on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sooner or later. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the geniuses behind the stories and humor of the Deadpool movies. While the duo admitted to ComicBook.com in October of 2019 that they have not yet met with Marvel Studios for the project, they’re in constant contact with Reynolds as it inevitably nears.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

Of course, it all circles back to work with Marvel. “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could,” Wernick says. “We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

Are you beyond ready to see Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!