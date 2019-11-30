College Football Announcer Calls Ohio State Superman and the Avengers Again

Ohio State University walked away with another victory during their annual big rivalry game with Michigan. Some college football fans probably expected that outcome, but what they probably didn’t expect was Joel Klatt to bring up Superman and the Avengers again. Now, last week, the college football announcer said that Chase Young and the Buckeye defense looked like Superman and the Marvel hero team. Needless to say, people on the Internet weren’t going to let such an error slide and it was only a matter of time before the broadcaster had a host of comic book fans in his mentions pointing out his mistake. After he received all of that, *ahem* attention, Klatt said that he would be bringing it back during this week’s action. While at the time that seemed like a joke, the announcer stuck to his word and snuck the phrase back into the telecast this week late in the 4th quarter of the enormous rivalry game. Ohio State delivered some kind of beatdown as the final margin of victory ended up being 56-27 in favor of the Buckeyes. Their defense earned their comic book hero status against a Wolverine team that put up some prolific numbers early in the game. But, Klatt couldn’t say enough about how Buckeye QB Justin Fields managed to shine on such a huge stage.

“I don’t know if you heard last week, but I was under fire for mixing cosmic forces,” the broadcaster began. “Apparently, I mixed DC and Marvel Comics, which you don’t do. Until somebody comes out here and plays like Justin Fields played, and now he’s Superman, and the rest of the Buckeyes are the Avengers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman AND the Avengers You best believe @JoelKlatt is rolling with this now 😂 pic.twitter.com/FzR058z5LT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2019

His partner in the booth snuck a funny one in there too, “Or you could say he’s… he’s Spock, and… Darth Vader combined! Now do I get killed for doing that?”

“Oh, they’re coming! I said to myself last night, I was like, ‘Yeah, I should mix Star Trek and Star Wars.’ And then I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want that Star Wars noise on me.’ Oh, man. They were upset last week.

I’m sure they were,” Klatt added.

Hitting that wasp’s nest is not exactly what one would call a good career move, but it did manage to get Klatt’s words trending on Twitter nationwide. If that was the goal, great job. It seems like the commentator has learned a great deal about comic book fandom in a short amount of time. Here’s hoping he doesn’t make this a weekly thing because people who didn’t even watch either game will hear about it and he’ll be battling people in his mentions until New Year’s Eve.