Superman Vs. Hulk In Space In Amazing New Fan Video

While every nerd has their own opinion over who would win in a fight between Hulk and Superman, many people on the side of the Last Son of Krypton present a common argument:

What happens when Superman takes the battle to space?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest installment in animator Mike Habjan’s series loaded with fan-service, Superman vs Hulk takes the brawl to space for Round 4. Check out his work in the video above!

The series imagines a classic, Christopher Reeve-inspired take on the Big Blue Boy Scout in a brawl with a Marvel Studios take on Lou Ferrigno’s Hulk. It picks up where the last episode left off, with Superman flying up into the atmosphere with the Jade Giant slung over his shoulder. But the Hulk doesn’t just let Kal-El have his way.

“I always thought Hulk would put up a bit of a fight and maybe not just let Superman fly him into space,” writes Habjan in the video’s description. “Anyway the fight in the sky I thought would be cool after a lot of ground fighting. So this is my interpretation of what might happen if they were to do battle in the sky.”

The entirety of the six-minute battle takes place in the air, and after a few failed attempts Superman finally gets Hulk into space. But what goes up must come down…

Not only does Habjan depict an intense fight between two of the strongest characters from Marvel and DC’s pantheons, but he does so with deft skill. His animation talents are on full display, as the fluidity of the brawl, the visceral crunches of each blow, and realistic (for superheroes) choreography all combine for an impressive video.

Of course if you’re looking for a winner, that’s not the point here. The series has always been about capturing the comic book-inspired chaos that’s usually reserved for the printed page. Seeing how Superman and Hulk adapt to the fight is the prime motivation here.

But maybe it will get resolved in the inevitable Round 5 when the fight comes back to earth…