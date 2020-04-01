Taika Waititi Had His Kids Cut His Hair on Instagram Live

People around the world are still hunkering down indoors as the threat of the novel coronavirus continues to alter daily lives. Folks have been doing all kinds of things on social media to stay busy, and many celebrities have taken to Instagram Live to engage with their fans. Yesterday, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi decided to cut his hair live on the site with a little help from his kids. Since the pandemic started causing people to self-isolate, Waititi has posted a lot of messages for fans online, including a special one for his home country of New Zealand.

Waititi’s Instagram Live story has since ended, but it brought immense joy to the people of the Internet while it lasted. Many folks have taken to Twitter to share screenshots from the Live and comment on some of the best moments. Here’s a little screenshot we grabbed of Waititi’s daughter cutting his hair:

Waititi has made some other posts recently, including a message for people who are hoarding toilet paper. “Now is the perfect opportunity to get motivated, workout, and come out of this absolutely shredded. Sadly we’re human and will probably come out of it looking like the people from Wall-E,” Waititi wrote on Twitter. “‘Stay safe’. Also stop buying all that toilet paper, you weirdos. What’s wrong with you? Maybe get your ass tested instead,” he added on Instagram.

As for the Instagram Live haircut, here are some of the best tweets from fans who were watching along on the social media site…

Finally!

Taika Waititi finally figured out how to go live on instagram after asking him for ages to do it .. and he let his kids cut his hair .. DONT TOUCH ME pic.twitter.com/kfpDZI37Gn — mahoy is grateful for Taika’s livestream (@TaikitaWaitiki) April 1, 2020

Waititi’s Way

other celebrities going live on instagram: ask me questions and let me show you my dog!

taika waititi going live on instagram: yeah i’m gonna let my kids cut off all my fucking hair — fatal sunlight accident (@modgoth1) April 1, 2020

Ryan Reynolds Has Entered The Chat

and here you can see ryan reynolds having fun in the chat while taika waititi gets his hair cut by his kids pic.twitter.com/ViGtxKF8x7 — marie (@softskywaIker) April 1, 2020

The Chaotic Energy We Need

TAIKA WAITITI LETTING HIS YOUNG DAUGHTERS CUT HIS HAIR IS HIS MOST CHAOTIC MOVE YET — bella (@taikaofthunder) April 1, 2020

Taking Credit

TAIKA WAITITI IS CUTTING ALL OF HIS FUCKING HAIR OFF BECAUSE OF US — hay (@mcuwaititi) April 1, 2020

The Highlights

The greatest part of @TaikaWaititi’s live video was his one kid just like “Can I cut your hair with scissors?” and just did it anyway https://t.co/TZEurYNLR3 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 1, 2020

RIP Locks

in loving memory of taika waititi’s hair… pic.twitter.com/DDMfOHo4cy — ً (@jojorbbit) April 1, 2020

Finally, A Video For Your Viewing Pleasure:

taika waititi out there getting his hair cut by his kids on instagram live, i love this man pic.twitter.com/QP4WTeIZDx — box braids daya (@thedayacure) April 1, 2020

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.