Watch ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi Pitch a Marvel Cinematic Universe Rom-Com

Someone get Kevin Feige on the phone. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has a great idea for the next territory the Marvel Cinematic Universe can branch out into: rom-coms.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly as part of the press tour for the upcoming home release of Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi was asked what Marvel project he’d like to do not including more Thor films. Waititi initially pitched a mocumentary featuring Vision, but that idea quickly evolved into a full-on romantic comedy starring Vision and Scarlet Witch. You can check out the hilarious pitch in the video above.

Waititi may have been nudged in the direction of a rom com by his host but one has to wonder if he’s given this some thought before. The director had a pretty solid idea for the film, including the poster which he said needed to feature Vision and Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff back to back, with Wanda standing on some phone books to give her enough height. Of course, his pitch did kind of go a little off the rails with the curious plot twist that Vision and Wanda aren’t dating but are instead conjoined twins attached at the back. Maybe he’s going for rom-com-horror?

Of course, while Waititi is just having some fun with his rom-com pitch — and the director is well-known for having quite a bit of fun, even joking that he made the latest Thor film simply to boost his Twitter following — he has said that he would like to do another Thor film if the opportunity presented itself.

“Yeah, people ask me, ‘would you do another one’ and for sure I’d do another one because it wouldn’t even feel like doing a fourth Thor film, it would just feel like doing the second Ragnarok film,” Waititi said last year. “There’s been this reinvention in an exciting way … So, it’s exciting cuz it feels like, if Chris [Hemsworth] were to do this again it wouldn’t feel like ‘oh it’s the eighth time I’ve done Thor,’ no it will feel like the second or third time I’ve done this character. Same with Mark [Ruffalo].”

Thor: Ragnarok hits Blu-ray on March 6.