Teacher Punishes Class with Avengers: Endgame Spoilers for Being Too Loud

Like a great hero said, “Some men just want to watch the world burn.” In the case of one teacher, Avengers: Endgame was nearly spoiled for an entire class. That seems to be the case with a class Reddit user u/Heroic0 is sitting in on, at least. According to a post on the site, the teacher in question would spoil the class bit by bit if they were getting too loud during the lesson.

Even though Marvel Studios begged fans not to spoil Avengers: Infinity War last year, it still paled in comparison to the effort put forth by the studio and its creators this year. In the wake of a massive leak in the days leading up to Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo were sure to pen a heartfelt letter begging fans not to spoil the experience for others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga,” the brothers wrote in a letter addressed to Marvel Studios‘ legion of worldwide fans.

“Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

Did you see Avengers: Endgame completely unspoiled? How many times have you seen it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!