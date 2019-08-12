Avengers: Endgame Wins Choice Action Movie at Teen Choice Awards

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame on Sunday was named Choice Action Movie at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

The blockbuster beat out Marvel’s own Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel, Paramount’s Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, Sony’s Men in Black: International and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Also up for awards at the teen-voted competition were Endgame stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Paul Rudd, nominated for Choice Action Movie Actor alongside Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel) and John Cena (Bumblebee).

Nominations for Choice Action Movie Actress included Endgame stars Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, and Zoe Saldana, nominated against Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee), and Tessa Thompson (Men in Black: International).

Thanos star Josh Brolin scored a nomination for Choice Movie Villain, alongside Jude Law (Captain Marvel), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Patrick Wilson (Aquaman), Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), and Johnny Depp (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

A sendoff for Iron Man (Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Johansson) as much as a finale for the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Endgame toppled James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time with a $2.79 billion worldwide haul.

According to Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, the feat could have only been made possible by four-time MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

“The scope of the film, I think, is unrivaled. And really the only way the film could be made was in the hands of Anthony and Joe Russo,” Feige says in a bonus feature included on the Endgame home release.

“We talk a lot about the culmination of Avengers: Endgame. We wanted to do a great finale that not only had the spectacle worthy of Infinity War, but with sequences and scenes and character interactions that could only be done with Joe and Anthony. They’re the only directors that could handle this many characters and doing this ambitious of a story that needs to pay off every film that we’ve ever made in one climactic conclusion, while at the same time, introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

