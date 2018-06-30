‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Star Tessa Thompson Confirms She and Janelle Monae Are a Couple

Tessa Thompson became a breakout star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Thor: Ragnarok, but now she’s making headlines for an entirely different reason. In a new interview, Thompson pretty much confirms that she and singer Janelle Monae are a couple.

Here’s what Thompson said, while speaking with Net-A-Porter:

“We love each other deeply, we’re so close. We vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”

Later on in the discussion, the Creed II star added:

“It’s tricky because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space and also wanting to use your platform and influence.”

That latter part is reference to the current social progression push for people to embrace the full range of LGBTQ identity when exploring and defining their sexuality. Monae has been at the forefront of that campaign, having recently expressed her own sexual openness (current label: “Pansexuality”) in an interview with Rolling Stone:

“Being a black queer woman in America … someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-** motherf**ker.”

Monae has taken the view expressed above and worked it into the latest wave of her music – going so far as to feature Tessa Thompson as her love interest, in the “Emotion Picture” (aka short film music video) for her latest album, Dirty Computer. You can watch the the video below.

If anything, Dirty Computer features more than a few steamy references and visual odes to what now seems to be personal reflection on Monae’s relationship with Thompson. The video has clear metaphors and symbolism about the publicly expressed concern both women have regarding how the relationship will affect their public personas, and what their respective responsibilities and obligations are, regarding privacy vs. the need to lead LGBTQ progression, by example.

Ironically, this is the second time in under a year that Tessa Thomspon has made headlines for having open sexuality. Her Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Valkyrie, became the subject of much discussion, with Thompson eventually confirming the MCU Valkyrie is bi-sexual – despite Thor: Ragnarok largely avoiding the issue, altogether.

We wish Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae the best in their relationship. Thompson just wrapped a role in Westworld season 2 (with a bigger role to come in season 3), as well as the Rocky spinoff sequel, Creed II, alongside fellow MCU star Michael B. Jordan.

