Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Marvel Characters She Won't Interact With in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an impressive cast, especially when you factor in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor officially met the Guardians in Thor: Infinity War, as they teamed up to face Thanos and his Black Order. The final moments of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth and set off on a new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be picked up on once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8th. However, Tessa Thompson recently revealed how Thor: Love and Thunder won't feature the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with her King Valkyrie character.

Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson spoke with Fandango All Access for the launch of Thor: Love and Thunder tickets going on sale. When the topic got onto the Guardians, Hemsworth talked about Thor's history with the ragtag Marvel team. Fandango correspondent Jaqueline Coley asked the trio what were their favorite moments with the Guardians, with Thompson discussing her lack of screentime with the heroes.

"Well, I just came to set to watch because I wasn't in any of the Guardians stuff," Thompson said. "I don't remember which of them said it to me, but someone asked me, 'Is it always like this?' I said, 'Yes, it is.'" The actress then added how they are used to a certain level of chaos during Waititi's Thor productions, which must be slightly different than what the Guardians of the Galaxy actors are used to from director James Gunn.

Valkyrie is given the King of Asgard title from Thor in Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder should explore more of the politics she has to deal with now that she's the leader of a group of people. However, King Valkyrie will also mix it up with Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who is the film's antagonist that is obsessed with killing off all of the gods.

You can find the synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

"Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Are you bummed to find out there won't be any scenes between Tessa Thompson and the Guardians of the Galaxy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.