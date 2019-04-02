Thanos Build-A-Bear Features Big ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers

When you think of Avengers: Endgame spoilers you think toys, promotional art, or insiders who have seen cuts ofc the film. You rarely think of Build-A-Bears as the culprit for big spoilery details, but there’s a first for everything, and it seems the latest Thanos bear from Build-A-Bear Workshop has indeed spilled the beans on a few critical details regarding the anticipated film. Now, since these could end up being spoilers, fair warning, but for those who want to know what could possibly happen, feel free to keep scrolling down and find out what is in store for Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

The new Thanos Bear actually makes the Mad Titan rather adorable, despite the fact that he wields a sword and a gauntlet that can literally rewrite reality. He also comes with a set of online exclusive sounds, and here’s where the fun starts. The first few lines are pretty typical, as he says things like “I don’t care for your petty politics” and “if you cannot retrieve the orb don’t bother coming back”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things get more interesting though with his last two phrases, something Reddit user GMsGrimoire took note of. He first says “I had all the power in my grasp”, the key word being had there. That means either one the Gauntlet doesn’t work any longer after Infinity War or he doesn’t have the Gauntlet any longer.

We’re leaning toward the latter though after the net phrase from the bear, who says “How are you doing this? You do not have the will to wield the power of the infinity stones!” That means either someone takes the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos and wields it or takes the individual stones away from the Gauntlet.

Both are possible and we could see both happen in the same movie at some point. In the comics, Nebula ends up wielding the Gauntlet after Thanos leaves her to suffer next to his throne. She ends up being worse than Thanos though so the remaining heroes have to team up with Thanos in order to defeat her.

As for the individual stones theory, we could end up seeing an Infinity Watch group set up to guard the stones, so this could be towards the end of the movie after Thanos is defeated, telling the heroes they don’t have the will to guard the stones.

Either way, it seems that if the bear holds up, we could definitely see another wielder of the Infinity Stones before the credits roll.

As for the bear, you can order him right here, and the official description can be found below.

“Make your own menacing fun with Thanos Bear! This online exclusive teddy bear villain will stop at nothing to collect Infinity Stones, as shown by its plush gauntlet and triumphant face. This epic furry friend also includes a 5-in-1 sound chip so you can hear this famous villain’s sounds at the press of its paw. © 2018 MARVEL”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!