Thanos Creator Reviews ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel Comics legend Jim Starlin, who created the character of Thanos, had some thoughts on Avengers: Infinity War following the film’s premiere last night in Los Angeles.

Starlin was impressed by how Josh Brolin brought the character of Thanos to life, and praised the movie’s heart and humor.

“I know my opinion should be considered a bit biased, because of my connection to the production but the Russos, Markus, McFeely and everyone else involved in this film get my heartfelt thanks for bringping everyone’s favorite Titan to life in the best way possible, in a jaw-droppingly awesome fashion,” the veteran writer/artist wrote on social media.

Starlin, who has remained closely affiliated with the character of Thanos for years and who wrote Infinity Gauntlet (a 1991 event series on which Avengers: Infinity War is presumed to be loosely based), was blindsided by the character’s cameo at the end of 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers and at the time expressed some frustration with the lack of communication. In the years since, Marvel has hired him to work on a number of Thanos-related projects, and Starlin had become friendly with people on the film side.

In spite of how well things have seemed to be going between Starlin and Marvel, he recently announced that he was finished working with the publisher, due to creative differences. Starlin claimed that elements of a story he wanted to use in one of his stand-alone Thanos stories had been rejected by editorial, due to similarities with what other creators wanted to do with Thanos in his ongoing title. In 2014, Starlin had a similar territorial dispute with the publisher when he wanted to use Adam Warlock in one of his stories and was told he couldn’t.

