Thanos Kills SPOILER and SPOILER

Thanos, the Mad Titan, is known as one of the most ruthless, merciless killers in the Marvel Universe. Fans can add “most efficient” to that list of superlatives as the villain just killed two of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe practically with one blow.

SPOILERS for Thanos #17 follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current run of Thanos, by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, finds the present day Marvel Universe’s Thanos brought to the future to team up with King Thanos, who has already claimed victory over the entire Marvel Universe.

The reason that King Thanos brought his younger self forward in time is that one being is still standing in his way: The Fallen One. This Fallen One is actually the Silver Surfer, the herald of Galactus that Thanos believed he had already killed. It turns out the Surfer survived and became even more powerful than before. Since then, the Silver Surfer has worked on becoming worthy of wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. He finally succeeded and has come for a final battle with King Thanos.

At first, the worthy Fallen One seems more than capable of holding his own against both versions of Thanos, especially since he uses Mjolnir to quickly kill off the Rider. Thanos decides to call in reinforcements by summoning his “pet,” the Hulk. The Hulk is intent on killing anyone in his way, but even he isn’t powerful to harm the Silver Surfer now.

Silver Surfer, a fellow founding member of the Defenders, manages to talk the Hulk down. The Hulk reverts to his Bruce Banner form, which is when it becomes apparent that Thanos may have only been using the Hulk as a distraction.

King Thanos talks the Twilight Sword, the Sword of Doom that only Surtur had been capable of wielding previously, and stabs it through both Banner and the Silver Surfer.

While that alone seems to be enough to finish off the Hulk, the Surfer doesn’t go down so easily. He continues to fight, but the two versions of Thanos team up to assault the former herald. First, they tear off the arm that holds Mjolnir, then the smash Surfer’s head onto the hammer’s handle, finishing him off for good.

That leaves only Thanos left alive in the entire universe, which is when Mistress Death arrives all dressed up for a wedding.

Thanos #17 is on sale now. The story concludes in Thanos #18, releasing on April 11th.