Exclusive Preview: ‘Thanos’ #14

Hot off of the Mad Titan’s arrival in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at Thanos #14, the second chapter of writer Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw’s “Thanos Wins” story.

The Marvel Legacy storyline kicked off with a bang as Thanos casually conquered the Chitauri before being interrupted by an insane new cosmic Ghost Rider from the future, who literally dragged Thanos to the end of time to meet the Final King, Thanos himself having grown old after claiming victory over his enemies.

As seen in the attached preview art, it seems that the second chapter will tell the tale of how Thanos managed to finally conquer the Marvel Universe.

When Cates has announced the new writer of Thanos, he teased that things would get dark for the biggest bad in the Marvel universe.

“I keep coming up with ideas that are just so darkly brutal, I just understand him as a character and as a god,” Cates said. “I just keep pushing and pushing and pushing.”

Cates also expressed excitement when his exclusive deal with Marvel Comics was announced.

“I’ve wanted to write for Marvel since I was a little kid, so the opportunity to come into this incredible world and play with all of these amazing characters is a dream come true for me.”

Thanos #14 goes on sale December 27, 2017.

