The Black Bird Star Paul Walter Hauser Wants Taron Egerton to Be MCU's Wolverine

Last week, the internet was set ablaze with the idea of Taron Egerton possibly playing the next Wolverine for Marvel Studios. It's pretty hard wrapping your head around the idea of someone other than Hugh Jackman donning the mutton chops and Adamantimum claws, but Egerton would be a fine replacement. Egerton will appear next in Apple TV's The Black Bird alongside Paul Walter Hauser. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com for the series, Hauser discussed those Wolverine rumors and said his costar would be great in the MCU role:

"He would be a great Wolverine. I've heard those rumors. I hope they're true."

The Black Bird star previously hinted at having meetings with Marvel Studios when asked about those Wolverine fan castings. The actor gave some pretty vague answers, but it's definitely safe to say that he's in the running for a role in the MCU. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor played coy about the fan casting.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," Egerton said. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

Back in August, Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

