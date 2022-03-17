The Boys Demands Taika Waititi Release the Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Right Now

As it turns out, Amazon wants the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder just as much as the rest of us. In a social media post on Wednesday, the official account for The Boys demanded Thor helmer Taika Waititi release a trailer for the film given the series released a teaser for its third season earlier this week.

“A trailer for a trailer, [Taika Waititi]?,” the account tweeted. “Where’s Thor: Love and Thunder?”

A trailer for a trailer, @TaikaWaititi? Where's Thor: Love and Thunder? pic.twitter.com/cPxvRlisNF — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 16, 2022

The list of demands from the account isn’t new, given that it typically lampoons most facets of pop culture. Earlier this month, the accounts released character posters modeled after each Batman franchise from Warner Brothers. The account’s tagline, “Laser Eyes, Full Hearts, F*ck Supes,” is a direct lifting from Friday Night Lights.

Waititi has yet to respond. Coincidentally enough, Love and Thunder might be the one Marvel project that could give The Boys a run for its money when it comes to just how outlandish superheroes can get. Waititi previously said the project is the craziest thing he’s ever directed.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder, and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th while The Boys Season 3 starts streaming on Prime Video beginning June 3rd.