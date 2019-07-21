The Eternals Full Cast Officially Revealed at Marvel Studios SDCC Panel

After taking 2018 off to build anticipation for Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H in full force this week. Finally, after waiting since April to hear about the future of the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have their first idea of what’s to come. As expected, Kevin Feige and the Marvel crew confirmed Chloe Zhao’s upcoming cosmic adventure: The Eternals.

There had been reports regarding the Eternals cast ahead of Comic-Con, but the panel has finally made things official. With the film being one of the next MCU projects hitting theaters, there’s now an actual cast in place.

As expected, the stars include Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Jolie is playing Thena, Hayek is playing Ajax, Lee is playing Gilgamesh, McHugh is playing Sprite, Nanjiani is playing Kingo Henry is playing Phastos, Ridloff is playing Macary, and Madden is playing Ikaris.

Unlike other films in the MCU, Eternals is taking place millions of years before the rest of the movies, an idea that has always intrigued Feige.

“Well, one of the cool things about that property and what Jack Kirby did with it and what’s been done with it in recent years is it does tie into they’re called Eternals, they’ve been around for a long time. You know?” Feige said. “There’s this notion of all of these myths and legends that we know from ancient times, were they inspired by the Eternals? Were they Eternals? It’s a very … you know, it’s an ancient aliens kind of sci-fi trope that we think would be fun to explore someday.”

Marvel’s Eternals arrives in theaters on November 6, 2020.