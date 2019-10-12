The Eternals: Kit Harington Teases Sword-Wielding Role

Even though production is well underway for Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals, little is known about the storyline of the movie. In fact, to date, we’ve still only got confirmation that Kit Harington would be playing Dane Whitman, with no confirmation from Marvel Studios he’d be making the leap and playing the Ebony Sword-wielding Black Knight within the same movie. Now, it looks like Harington will be going full-on Black Knight, at least if recent comments from the actor are any indication.

During a recent business summit where Harington served as a guest speaker, the panel moderator asked the Game of Thrones alum what was next after an illustrious career on Game of Thrones. That’s when the new Marvel star mentioned his superhero role isn’t unlike that of Jon Snow from the smash-hit HBO show.

“Now I’m going with a Marvel movie. I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it,” Harington said at first before detailing a play he wanted to join. “I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword.”

Most Marvel fans would be able to put two and two together and figure out that since Harington has been confirmed as Whitman, he’d be playing Black Knight. After hearing these comments, it appears the long-time Avenger will officially make his debut on-screen next November as not only Dane Whitman, but the Black Knight as well.

The Eternals bows November 6, 2020. The sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

