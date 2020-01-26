Possible The Eternals Promo Art Teases Captain Marvel Connection

Even with Black Widow hitting theaters in May, a substantial amount of the Marvel fandom has their eyes set to The Eternals, one of the most unique properties Marvel Studios has developed to date. Throughout all of principal photography, the production has seen paparazzi capture the movie’s moments every step of the way, from elaborate Babylonian set pieces to photos of Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman getting quite comfortable with Sersi (Gemma Chan).

Now, it would appear some low-quality stills of promotional material for the movie have found their way online, giving more of an insight into two of the characters involved in the film. First is Richard Madden’s Ikaris, arguably the most famous — as famous as any characters in this group can be, that is — of the bunch. As seen in the promo art, Ikaris’ comic-accurate bright blue suit has the glowing three holes across the chest. It’s adorned with golden accents through.

If you take a peek to his hand, however, you might see something of interest — it looks like it’s about to go binary. As low of a quality the pictures are, it’s hard to tell what exactly is going on — admittedly, his hand does like awfully similar to the visual effect they used in Captain Marvel for Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). See it for yourself below.

SUPOSTA ART PROMO VAZADA DE ETERNALS DETALHA UM POUCO DO TRAJE LINDO DO IKARIS. NOTEM SEU PUNHO CARREGANDO ENERGIA. pic.twitter.com/mlisEyiGpu — Eternals Brasil (@ETERNALSBRASIL) January 25, 2020

The second piece of art features Salma Hayek’s Ajak in a teal and gold suit, by and largely different from the character’s comics look. Though it might be a design choice in the background, it would appear there’s also an effect on her hand, almost like a Doctor Strange rune.

🚨 MAIS UM! Depois de Ikaris, vazou parte da arte promocional de Ajak (Salma Hayek). #Eternals pic.twitter.com/Hc2B5jLdLR — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 25, 2020

