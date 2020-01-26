The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Will Reportedly Premiere in August

These days, the wait is on for Disney+ and its next big series. Upon its launch, the brand-new streaming service drew in millions thanks to The Mandalorian. The live-action Star Wars show wowed plenty, but its finale has left fans listless. This year, they know Disney+ will welcome some big Marvel shows to its roster, and they know when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might be showing up.

Recently, Deadline put forth an article which announced Noah Mills has been cast in the show. It was there the piece reported The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will start airing this August.

“Specific details about the story as well as other roles are being kept tightly under wraps. Disney has declined to comment. The series, executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, is slated to premiere on Disney+ in August,” the trade shared.

So far, neither Disney nor Marvel Studios has commented on the report. Up until now, pieces on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier simply said the show will debut this fall. Still, that is a large window to take guesses at, but August would be easier. The show is currently filming which gives production plenty of time to film before post-production takes over. Plus, the month has welcomed other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like Guardians of the Galaxy.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this report shakes up. An August debut would be very welcome and help point attention to The Eternals which debuts on November 6. At this time, there is no word on when WandaVision will debut, but fans hope the live-action series will premiere before too long.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.