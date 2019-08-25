The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shows Off First Poster

Are you ready to check out Disney’s growing line up for Marvel projects? This weekend, the Internet got a closer look at several Disney+ series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but that’s not all. On the event’s final day, a first-look at a poster went live for one such series, and fans can get how Sam and Bucky will look in their titular series.

And as you can see below, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks pretty amazing already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster, which was seen on Snapchat, shows off Sam and Bucky standing side by side. Sam is in the back with his flying goggles on, and his uniform is striped as always. He is holding out an arm in front of him which looks primed to hold a shield, and this would make sense as Sam was given Captain America’s shield. Bucky is seen in the front, and he is sporting a slick black costume.

With his hair slicked back, Bucky looks much like he did back in World War II. The nostalgic look has gained the approval of fans, and it mixes well with his upgraded uniform. The Winter Soldier is rocking a slick leather uniform with various stitching. The show’s logo is then shown at the bottom, giving fans their first complete look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

So far, fans have learned plenty about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier since July, and the show’s stars are starting to pay even more attention to the title. This weekend, Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) attended D23 to celebrate their upcoming show. The pair spoke to Variety, and it was there they explained how the characters work with one another on screen.

“Very serious, very dramatic,” Mackie tells Variety. “I feel good about that. Friendly. Like neighbors. If I cut my grass and he’s out of town, I’d cut his grass.”

If you are eager to see how these characters work together on TV, you will be able to see it for yourself soon enough. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts this fall when Disney+ goes live.

