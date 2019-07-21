The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Wields Captain America’s Shield at Comic-Con

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan was pictured wielding the star-spangled shield once owned by Captain America(Chris Evans) when appearing alongside co-star Anthony Mackie at Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel Saturday.

The series is set in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, where a retired Steve Rogers passed the mantle of Captain America to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, a.k.a. the Falcon. Mackie has since revealed at Comic-Con he’s already had his fitting for his own Captain America suit.

Asked in November if Stan engaged in discussions about his Bucky Barnes inheriting the shield and mantle of Captain America, Stan said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “We never go that way.”

The Avengers star previously told Vanity Fair Bucky Cap would “have to be a very different Captain America, it just wouldn’t be the same.”

“In the comic books it was always interesting because it was an emotional turmoil — there was a guilt there that was driving that character. Because of Steve’s absence, it sort of felt like the guy [Bucky] had to once again carry on this vision that his best friend had for years, and what he stood for,” Stan said.

“And that struggle — you have that coming into conflict with someone who’s still grappling with their own past, and what’s the right thing to do now. And you have a character who’s always searched for identity, and he finally gets an identity, only to have lose his identity again to another ‘idea,’ then it makes for a very complex take on it. So if they were to ever explore that, it would be a very different — definitely way darker — take on that situation.”

Marvel also revealed Daniel Brühl will reprise his role as a costumed Baron Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, now confirmed for a Fall 2020 release exclusively on Disney+.