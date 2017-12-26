‘The Gifted’ Winter Premiere Photos Released

The Gifted fans don’t have much longer to wait for the X-Men series to return from hiatus and now they have a new set of photos from the show’s winter premiere to whet their appetite.

The winter premiere episode of The Gifted is titled “3 X 1,” which is likely a reference to the psychic Esme and the other Stepford Cuckoos, the psychic triplets who revealed themselves in the fall finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Several of the photos show the members of the Mutant Underground at a funeral, likely that of Dreamer, who was murdered by Dr. Roderick Campbell in the fall finale in order to coerce Andy and Lauren Strucker to activate their Fenris powers.

Take a look at the attached gallery.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7099]

In “3 X 1,” as tensions heat up among the team at Mutant HQ, no one knows who they can trust. Fearing for his family’s safety, Reed rethinks their future at the compound. Meanwhile, Dr. Campbell proposes an improved program to Jace that could change everything.

The episode preview showed Esme and the Stepford Cuckoos making some kind of offer to the Mutant Underground. In a previous interview, Skyler Samuels, who plays Esme, hinted that the Stepford Cuckoos may be agents of someone else’s agenda.

“I can’t say specifically, but it becomes apparent that there’s no such thing as coincidence when it comes to the Frost sisters, and every choice that’s been made is agenda-driven,” she says. “They are working up towards an idea of their own, but they also do need the help of the Mutant Underground. They’ve definitely got something up their sleeves, all six of them.

“So, like the comics, the Frost sisters’ lineage does sort of inform what their agenda is when it comes to engaging with the Mutant Underground, but they’re not associated with Sentinel Services or Trask; they’re definitely mutants who are fighting for mutant rights. They just have a slightly different take on it than everybody else, so that becomes a point of contention moving forward, and of course, Campbell is still out there, so we have to figure out what to do with him. I don’t know that I can say much more…”

The Gifted airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.