‘The Gifted’ Season 2 Key Art Teases Mutant Civil War

The Dawn of the Mutant Age is nearly upon us and it looks like it will start with a struggle. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal FOX’s official key art for The Gifted Season Two.

The artwork hints at the coming struggle in the mutant community as new factions have formed. One one side is the Mutant Underground, still working towards the X-Men’s dream of peaceful co-existence. On the other is the Hellfire Club, ready to fight for mutants by any means necessary.

Take a look below:

On the Mutant Underground’s side is Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind), Reed (Stephen Moyer), and Caitlin Strucker (Amy Acker), Thunderbird (Blair Redford), Blink (Jamie Chung), and Eclipse (Sean Teale).

On the Hellfire Club’s side is Polaris (Emma Dumont), Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White), the Frost Sisters (Skyler Samuels), and Reeva Payge (Grace Byers). Reeva is a newcomer, a mutant with powerful sonic blasts that scramble the minds of others. She also has a mysterious history with the Hellfire Club and will help guide those mutants who defected in The Gifted‘s Season One finale.

In that finale, Polaris took drastic measures to stop Dr. Roderick Campbell’s attempts to take his mutant-hunting Hound program national, destroying the airplane carrying Campbell. The action led to her defection from the Mutant Underground and to her allying herself with the Frost sisters and their Hellfire Club. Polaris brought several members of the Mutant Underground with her, including Andy Strucker.

The new season will open six months after the previous season’s finale, with Polaris about to give birth to her and Eclipse’s child.

The Mutant Underground and the Hellfire Club won’t be the only factions in play in The Gifted Season Two. The new season will also introduce the Morlocks, a group of mutants who live their entire lives underground. There will also be the new threat of the Purifiers, a fanatical religious terrorist group that views mutants as the spawn of the devil.

The Gifted Season Two premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.