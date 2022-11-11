The Marvels Reportedly Adding Park Seo Joon to Cast

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed at the moment as it is preparing to unleash a flood of content. Right now, Loki has taken to the small screen with his Disney+ series, and Black Widow will come after him soon with her solo film. From Eternals to Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is a lot happening with Marvel Studios right now, and it seems Park Seo-joon is about to join the fun.

Recently, a popular South Korean media outlet broke a story regarding the A-list actor regarding the MCU. Star News says it has learned Park will be part of The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel led by Brie Larson. The publication says Park was given an offer to star in The Marvels and will travel to the United States "later this year" for work.

This update is an exciting one for fans of Korean dramas as Park is one of South Korea's most popular actors. The star is currently finishing work on Concrete Utopia but has starred in a slew of hits to date. Some of his most notable work includes She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more.

As for The Marvels, fans know little about the MCU entry at this point save for its release date. The movie is slated to debut in November 2022, so the clock is ticking on filming to begin. Fans know Larson will return to lead the movie, and Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has promised to bring Ms. Marvel to the big screen as well. The sequel will likely involve Iman Vellani as the actress will play Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel TV series. There is no word on who Park will. play in this film, but fans are simply happy to hear he is involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He joins other South Korean talents who've joined the franchise like Ma Dong-seok (Eterrnals) and Kim Soo-hyun (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

