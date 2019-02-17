‘The New Mutants’ Reportedly Gets An Unusual New Release Date

With the Walt Disney Company set to acquire 20th Century Fox and other assets, the year 2019 will be the end of an era in the long-running X-Men movie franchise. And though X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set to premiere this summer, there are still a lot of questions about the horror-inspired spinoff The New Mutants.

And after suffering numerous delays and rumors of a streaming release, a new development could point to another setback for Josh Boone‘s marvel movie. According to Jeremy Konrad of Bleeding Cool, The New Mutants was featured at Hasbro’s presentation during New York Toy Fair with a brand new release date of September 2nd.

As part of Hasbro’s panel at Toy Fair, they ran through the yearly slate of Marvel movies and release dates, including a graphic for The New Mutants. But instead of the announced release date of August 2nd, it included that new September date — which is even stranger because it’s a Monday.

Mondays aren’t typical release dates for films in theater, but when it comes to streaming networks, all bets are off. If The New Mutants is indeed premiering on Hulu as the rumors indicate, this wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

Of course, it should stated that Hasbro could have made a mistake. They weren’t announcing any product tie-ins for The New Mutants, and every other film they announced had the correct release date, according to Konrad. Perhaps they just mixed up a number and accidentally missed the true date by a month.

If this is a sign that The New Mutants is heading for streaming service and won’t hit movie theaters, it will be disappointing for long-time X-Men movie producer Lauren Shuler Donner. While speaking at the Television Critics Association event last week, she said she wanted to see the movie on the big screen.

“They worked hard on it,” said Shuler Donner “I want to see it released (theatrically), I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.”

The movie has suffered numerous setbacks, including delays for significant script re-writes and reshoots despite Boone turning in a completed film over a year ago. Magik actress Anya Taylor-Joy downplayed the significance of the reshoots, explaining they would improve the final product.

“I think we’re making the movie that we set out to make, in the beginning,” Taylor-Joy said to Collider. “That’s what we’re going to end up delivering to people. It feels like the movie we all signed up to do, which is good.”

The New Mutants is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 2nd, but we’ll see if that changes soon…

