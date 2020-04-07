The New Mutants Run Time Revealed

The New Mutants has an updated run time of 94 minutes. This is a newly revealed number, as earlier reports claimed the last of Fox’s X-Men movies would clock in at 99 minutes with a PG-13 rating.The PG-13 rating still stands. The New Mutants was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018 but endured heavy re-shoots and has since had a total of four different release dates. After Disney acquired Fox and its movie assets, The New Mutants had a release date scheduled for April of 2020. However, theaters around the world have shut down temporarily in the midst of a global pandemic and The New Mutants does not currently have a release date.

For comparison, the first X-Men movie has a running time of 104 minutes. X-2 was l longer at 134 minutes, before X-3: The Last Stand brought the run time back down to 104 minutes. More recently, X-Men: Dark Phoenix had a running time of 114 minutes. 94 minutes will be on the shorter side for a comic book film.

There is no word yet on where The New Mutants will land. ComicBook.com has not received a response to its request for comment on The New Mutants missing from the schedule at the time of publishing.

Marvel’s updated release schedule for Marvel Studios titles (separate from Fox’s X-Men movies) sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

At this point, there is no indication of The New Mutants heading to a streaming service such as Disney+ or Hulu despite some fans hoping to be able to watch it in their homes soon.

