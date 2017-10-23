‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Will Include The Battle Van

Frank Castle will be riding in dangerous and deadly style when he conducts his war on crime in Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix.

Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel Television, has confirmed that Marvel’s The Punisher will introduce the Punisher’s signature vehicle, the Battle Van, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“They travel around in the Battle Van in the comics, so it was important for us to do our version of that,” Loeb says. “It’s not the Batmobile, but it’s definitely an iconic character that people know.”

The Punisher has had several Battle Vans in his time as a vigilante. In the Marvel Comics Universe, the original van was built by the Mechanic, a Vietnam War veteran and a friend to Castle. The Mechanic was later killed and future versions of the Battle Van were designed and built by Microchip, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the Netflix series.

Like Batman’s Batmobile, the Punisher’s Battle Van has an onboard computer as well as a number of weapons and other capabilities, including peel-away paint and license plates for quick getaways, a robotic arm, and other weapons. There also a stash of guns and other gear for the Punisher hidden inside.

The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal in the Netflix series, will need a sizeable arsenal on his new mission. According to a synopsis for the show recently released by Marvel and Netflix, Frank Castle’s war on the underworld will find him uncovering a conspiracy that spans far beyond organized crime in New York City.

The Punisher will continue Frank Castle Marvel Cinematic Universe story after the character first appeared in the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil. Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll will reprise her role as Karen Page in the series.

Marvel’s The Punisher will premiere on Netflix in November.

