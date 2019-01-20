‘The Punisher’ Star Jon Bernthal Speaks Out on Possible Netflix Cancellation

The second season of The Punisher has finally debuted on Netflix, but people are still worried about the fate of the Marvel Television series.

After debuting in the second season of Daredevil, Jon Bernthal has been playing Frank Castle for nearly three years now. And if this is the end of his time in the skull-decorated vest, he’s come to terms with possibility.

“It’s gonna be what it’s gonna be. I get it. You know what I know,” Bernthal said to Collider. “Part of the deal with this profession is that you can make a choice and worry about the shit that you can’t control, or you can worry about the shit that you can. For me, all I’ve ever cared about with this project is that I want it to be as good as it can, and I’ll fight to make it as good as I can. It’s not whether we get the chance [to do another season] or not.

“For me, to put energy into saying that I want it to be this or I want it to be that, that makes no sense. But if we’re doing it, you better believe that I’m gonna put all of my energy into making it good. I like to focus on things I can control, and I certainly cannot control that.”

All of the speculation comes over Netflix cancelling Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Daredevil in a short span. With Disney creating its own family-friendly streaming service and Netflix creating more of its own content, it’s widely assumed that Jessica Jones and The Punisher will follow.

Bernthal previously spoke to Variety about the possibility of cancellation, and he’s not stressed over whether or not he’ll get to play Frank Castle in the future.

“I know the reality of the situation and I’m at peace with it,” Bernthal said. “I really only worry about the things I can control. When I’m playing the character and I’m doing the job and it’s right there in front of me, I do whatever I can to make it as good as I can. But in this business there’s so much we can’t control. Whatever is happening with these shows, these decisions are being made in rooms I’m not invited into and I’m OK with that.”

Season 2 of The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix.