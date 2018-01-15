‘The Punisher’ Cast Wants Karen Page to Return for Season 2

Marvel officially announced a second season of its Netflix series The Punisher last month, and while we don’t specifically know quite what to expect in the show’s second season, one thing is certain: The Punisher cast wants to see Karen Page return.

While fielding questions from fans during a panel at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona Sunday, The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach both said that they would like to see Deborah Ann Woll’s character return for the second season of the show. Both actors had high praise for both Woll and her character.

“I always want to see more of her I think she’s such a fascinating character, she’s a great actress and such a great character, such an interesting woman, you know?” Moss-Bachrach said. “I always feel a little shortchanged on Karen.”

Bernthal echoed Moss-Bachrach’s sentiment, saying that the addition of Woll and her character is a huge positive for the show.

“Yeah, I would do anything to have her back,” Bernthal said. “She’s great, she’s bold and she’s fierce and she’s super smart and she only makes everything better.”

As fans know, Karen Page initially appeared on Netflix’s Daredevil series, coming into contact with Frank Castle/The Punisher when the vigilante sought her out after his escape from Ryker’s Island. One of the rare people he could trust, Frank ended up opening up to Karen, but the character wasn’t originally supposed to appear in The Punisher. Showrunner Steve Lightfood had to ask to bring her on, a decision that allowed the character to act as an emotional anchor for Frank. It’s a role that Woll herself has said she would like to step back into as she feels that the story between Karen and Frank isn’t done yet.

“When I found out, I was so glad ’cause I really love the relationship between Frank and Karen, and I’m certainly not done telling that story yet, not even after The Punisher Season 1,” Woll told Collider last month. “There’s still more that I’d like to dig into. Any opportunity that I Get to strengthen those stories is a good thing.”

The Punisher season 1 is available now on Netflix. The second season does not yet have a release date and will begin production this year.