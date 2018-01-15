‘The Punisher’ Cast Reveal Awkward Scene to Film

The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach shared an awkward filming moment during their Q&A panel at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona Sunday.

Host: There’s a lot of Frank picking people up and carrying them over his [shoulder] — When you’re doing that with another actor, is there a little bit of a rehearsal process on how you scoop someone up and bring them over your shoulder? Moss-Bachrach: I do it once with Jon. [laughs] Host: Do you have to taste that you can bare the weight? How do you figure that out? Moss-Bachrach: He had to kind of like jump up. [Laughs] He’s supposed to be riddled with bullet holes, I’m like, ‘You gotta jump, man!’ [Laughs]

Netflix officially announced season 2 of The Punisher in December, which will see Bernthal’s return as the tortured anti-hero.

It’s currently unknown if co-stars Moss-Bachrach and Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Castle confidant Karen Page, will return for the sophomore season.

Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach would like to see Ann Woll and Karen return for season two, Moss-Bachrach explaining he felt a “little shortchanged” on Karen.

“I always want to see more of her. I think she’s such a fascinating character, she’s a great actress and such a great character, such an interesting woman,” Moss-Bachrach said.

“She’s great,” Bernthal added. “She’s bold and she’s fierce and she’s super smart and she only makes everything better.”

Bernthal’s Frank Castle and Moss-Bachrach’s David Lieberman got off to a rocky start, but the pair formed a bond and an understanding after Castle began to take care of the Lieberman family following the supposed death of its patriarch, who had faked his death and gone into hiding.

The panel saw the stars reveal which cast member of The Defenders they’d like to cross paths with in The Punisher, and Bernthal gave a long-awaited answer on what happened to Castle’s adopted dog, who hasn’t been seen since first popping up in Daredevil season 2.

The Marvel/Netflix partnership will next see a third season of Daredevil and sophomore seasons for Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist hit the streaming service. The Punisher season 2 has yet to announce a release date.