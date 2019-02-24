The Internet Reacts to Netflix’s Cancellation of ‘The Punisher’, ‘Jessica Jones’

Today, Marvel fans can mark the end of an era. After a slew of upsetting cancellations, Netflix has finally culled its Marvel universe by axing Jessica Jones and The Punisher. And, as you can guess, the Internet has plenty to say about the decision.

Spoiler alert: people are — well — real mad. Just take a quick look at the slides below, and you’ll see it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, reports confirmed Netflix would be ending its work with Marvel Entertainment for good. The Punisher and Jessica Jones were axed in a double cancellation as Netflix released a brief statement to Deadline about the tough call.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix shared. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.”

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Netflix continued. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others.”

Marvel Entertainment made its own statement about the loss with the head of Marvel TV stressing the division’s work has much left to do.

“We loved each and every minute of it,” Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb shared. “And we did it all for you — the fans — who cheered for us around the world and made all the hard work worth it.”

With The Punisher‘s second season acting as its last, Netflix has one last Marvel-centric release under its belt. The streaming service has confirmed it will air Jessica Jones season three at a yet-known date as the show completed production on those episodes awhile back. The release will mark Netflix’s last hurrah with Marvel, but there are other television projects in the work for the latter. With Disney preparing to launch its own streaming service, characters like Loki, the Winter Soldier, and Scarlet Witch are all set to get their own TV series under Disney+ down the line.

So, how are you feeling about the end of Netflix’s Marvel universe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pouring One Out

Hulu, Help?

.@hulu when are you guys going to pick up daredevil, punisher, jessica jones, luke cage and iron fist you could really make money let me come into your offices and make a business proposal to you — el ? (@agentsnadeem) February 18, 2019

Preach

daredevil, punisher and jessica jones deserved better pic.twitter.com/JRnZdLZz6e — raquel?| fan (@mishastardis) February 18, 2019

Enough Said

Aaaaaand they just canceled Jessica Jones and Punisher pic.twitter.com/BfiB197Kcf — Spider-Man Noir (@InsertsUsernme) February 18, 2019

This Time, It’s Personal

jessica jones got cancelled as well? okay now they made it personal pic.twitter.com/YWiVooTHu8 — rickey rat (@masterraqua) February 18, 2019

Harsh Words

What the fudge @NetflixLifee , @netflix Y’all cancel Jessica Jones and The Punisher. This is exactly why I don’t own a Netflix account anymore!! ?? pic.twitter.com/mesbZCTLg1 — SAM (@misSAMMIE_LOWE) February 18, 2019

But Who’s Laughing?

Won’t be long before I cancel my @netflix subscription. Getting rid of DareDevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage is an absolute joke. — Liam (@Liam33232695) February 18, 2019

Renew What?

so cancel the punisher, and jessica jones, and all the good shows but make a kissing booth sequel whew netflix really ain’t shit huh? — six months ‘til ffh (@bellemiblakes) February 15, 2019

You Had It!

They finally get the Punisher right and they cancel ffs https://t.co/e3x0XzM3Bt — Duke of Richmond (@RabidCharles) February 18, 2019

The Last Hurrah