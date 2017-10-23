‘The Punisher’ Gets A Mask In New Photos

The long-awaited debut of Marvel‘s next series on Netflix is less than a month away, and fans are starting to get more glimpses into the violent world of Frank Castle.

After the new trailer debuted last week and finally announced the release date of The Punisher, more photos from the series have surfaced offering an intriguing look at the vigilante donning a mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check them out in the photo gallery by clicking here!

It’s not clear which episode these photos are from, but given that Netflix completes their productions and debuts all at once on the streaming platform, they are likely from all over the series.

Based on the brand new trailer which shows the CIA baddie Rawlins coercing Castle’s old military squad into torturing and murdering people, it could be from that scene. But in the video footage of said torture, all of the masked men are wearing camouflaged fatigues.

In this photo, Castle is wearing his all-black Punisher getup. He might be donning the mask so that people continue to think that he’s dead, or he wants to maintain a sense of irony as he wears a similar mask to get revenge on the people who once forced him to murder others.

The Punisher first debuted in the second season of Daredevil, where his war on the crime families in New York City brought him into conflict with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Though their confrontation eventually put Castle behind bars, Matt Murdock eventually took on his case and defended him in court.

The Punisher stumbled upon a greater conspiracy behind the death of his family, hinting that his actions while serving in the military might have been responsible for their murders. After a confrontation with his old commanding officer who was now dealing drugs under the pseudonym of “The Blacksmith,” Castle faked his death and went into hiding.

But as the tagline on the poster says, the truth must be taken, and Castle won’t remain in hiding for long.

The Punisher premieres on Netflix on November 17.

[h/t] CBM