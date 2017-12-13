New ‘Punisher’ BTS Video Takes Us Behind the Violence

Right on the heels of Marvel’s announcement of a second season of The Punisher, Netflix released a behind the scenes featurette to take fans behind the violence of Frank Castle’s world.

In the nearly four-minute video, the show’s cast as well as its showrunner, Steve Lightfoot, talk about not just Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) motivations, but what drives their characters in their interactions with him. You can check out the video above.

Fans got their first look at Frank Castle in Daredevil‘s second season and, as Bernthal explained in the featurette, when audiences first meet the character they really only meet one part of the story.

“The way that Frank Castle was introduced in the Daredevil story, he was very much reeling from personal trauma and I’m enormously grateful that I have the opportunity to go further into that story,” Bernthal said. “In Daredevil, Frank just wanted to find the people who got to his family and kill them.”

That original goal was only the beginning. Lightfoot explained that giving the Punisher his own, independent story, let them get deeper into why Frank’s family was murdered and where he has to go from there.

“My version of the Punisher is outside of The Defenders timeline, so I think it’s unique in that it’s very much its own story,” Lightfoot explained. “The journey we take him on is we reveal there was a whole other level to the conspiracy.”

And in the show’s first season, that conspiracy lead to Castle being betrayed by his best friend, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) who was still in league with the CIA agent involved in his family’s murder. According to Bernthal, that betrayal is integral to everything in the show’s first season.

“Betrayal is a big sort of theme of the season,” he explained.

Now that the show has been given the green light for a second season, there’s no word yet on what fans can expect in the next chapter of Castle’s story, nor is there word on a release date. However, news of The Punisher‘s second season isn’t the only update Netflix has had for fans of its Marvel shows in recent days. On Saturday, the streaming service dropped a trailer as well as the release date for Jessica Jones‘ upcoming second season.

Season one of The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix.