‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The reviews for Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix are in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes aggregate score is out.

The Punisher‘s first season earned a 65 percent fresh Tomatometer score on the website. The site’s critical consensus reads: “A rocky start can’t keep The Punisher from pushing the boundaries of Marvel’s TV universe with a fresh take on the comics-derived action thriller.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That score means that The Punisher is rated “fresh,” but not “certified fresh.” It also makes The Punisher the second-lowest score of any of Marvel’s Netflix series so far. However, it should be noted that there is a sizable gap between The Punisher‘s score and that of Marvel’s Iron Fist, which is Marvel’s lowest-rated Netflix series with a “rotten” rating of 17 percent.

Be sure to check out ComicBook.com review of The Punisher Season One.

One would assume that, with Iron Fist being renewed for a second season despite its poor critical reception, a second season of The Punisher would be practically guaranteed. However, showrunner Steve Lightfoot is currently in the dark.

“No, I genuinely don’t know how the Netflix system works with making those calls, and I assume once they do [make a call] they’ll tell Marvel and Marvel will tell me and we’ll jump back to it,” Lightfoot said in an interview. “But I’m very excited to do so. I think we left both Frank and Billy in places where there are so many ways to jump off from if that second season comes. We can do anything with them, in truth.”

Marvel’s The Punisher is a spinoff of the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil, which introduced Jon Bernthal in the role of Frank Castle, aka the Punisher.

In Marvel’s The Punisher Season One, after exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as the Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

The Punisher was created and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot and produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios. In addition to Bernthal, the series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll, Daniel Webber, Jason R. Moore, Paul Schulze, Jaime Ray Newman, and Michael Nathanson.

All 13 episode of Marvel’s The Punisher Season One are now available to stream on Netflix.