‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Will Not Discuss the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

The second season of The Punisher is set to hit Netflix sometime soon, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to come after the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

But The Punisher will follow suit of Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Daredevil before it and completely ignore the events of Thanos’ invasion of Earth and subsequent devastation of the universe’s population.

According to a new report from Collider, The Punisher Season 2 will continue along the divide between Marvel Television and Marvel Studios.

Some fans likely won’t like this revelation, as the promise of “Everything Is Connected” is what helped launched the Marvel Television series into prominence with tie-in storylines on Agents of SHIELD and mentions of “The Incident” in Daredevil. And with an event as significant as Thanos’ snap, it doesn’t make sense that other characters wouldn’t acknowledge it — unless it all happens before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, or something happens in the film to eliminate the population’s knowledge of it.

This is but one mishap The Punisher is already facing before the series premieres on Netflix, as the show is also facing the possibility of a cancellation no matter how successful it is. The streaming service has already cancelled Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. A third season of Jessica Jones is in the works, with a likely premiere in the first half of 2019. But after that, smart money would be put on these shows ending.

Jon Bernthal has also had a rough time filming the show, as he pointed out a scar on his hand during an interview with Men’s Health.

“That’s where I broke my hand on the first day of filming the first fight scene of the year for The Punisher 2,” Bernthal said. “I kept on fighting, and on day two I tore ligaments, then on day three I dislocated it and had to get emergency surgery.”

The actor also revealed that he was knocked unconscious and received multiple scars while filming the show.

“Was it the smartest thing to keep fighting with a broken hand? Maybe not. Maybe I could have been out for a shorter time,” Bernthal said. “But I look at filming a scene like that the same way I look at a boxing match. I’m not gonna be the one to say I’m gonna walk away.”

The Punisher Season 2 will premiere on Netflix sometime in January 2019.