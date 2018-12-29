‘Daredevil’s Karen Page Confirmed for ‘The Punisher’ Season 2

Netflix’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting smaller with the cancellation of many different shows, but fans have one last chance to see a character from Daredevil pop up once again.

The second season of The Punisher, set to premiere next month, will see the return of Deborah Ann Doll as Karen Page. This is likely the last appearance Karen will have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Netflix appears to be winding down their superhero shows.

While no major details were spilled to Collider during their set visit, showrunner Steve Lightfoot confirmed Woll’s inclusion in the new season.

“That relationship continues to be very important,” Lightfoot said of Karen Page’s friendship with Frank Castle.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Page played an integral role in the first season of The Punisher as she helped Frank uncover the conspiracy that resulted in the death of his family.

Woll expressed excitement at the opportunity of participating in the Daredevil spinoff series in an interview with Collider last year.

“When I found out, I was so glad ’cause I really love the relationship between Frank and Karen, and I’m certainly not done telling that story yet, not even after The Punisher Season 1,” said Woll. “There’s still more that I’d like to dig into. Any opportunity that I get to strengthen those stories is a good thing.”

Her co-stars also expressed a desire to see her return, especially Jon Bernthal and Ebon-Moss Bachrach.

“I always want to see more of her I think she’s such a fascinating character, she’s a great actress and such a great character, such an interesting woman, you know?” Moss-Bachrach said. “I always feel a little shortchanged on Karen.”

Bernthal, who shares more screen time with Woll outside of Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox, also expressed excitement in her return.

“Yeah, I would do anything to have her back,” Bernthal said. “She’s great, she’s bold and she’s fierce and she’s super smart and she only makes everything better.”

Fans can see Karen Page’s return and how it affects Frank Castle when The Punisher Season 2 premieres on Netflix in January 2019.