Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ Full Trailer Released by Netflix

The latest look at The Punisher‘s second season has officially arrived, and it isn’t pulling any punches.

A full trailer for the Marvel/Netflix series has been released, after being teased by Marvel and Netflix earlier this week. You can check it out above!

The new batch of episodes will place Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle in a new predicament as he becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as “The Punisher.”

“It is just crazy stuff. Crazy stuff. It’s going to be exactly what fans want,” Marvel Entertainment CCO Joe Quesada teased last year. “And Bernthal, Bernthal is Bernthal, man. He’s a force of nature, the dude.”

Along the way, Frank will cross paths with a familiar face, Billy Russo/Jigsaw (Ben Barnes).

“The second season, we’re toying with [Jigsaw’s] memory,” Barnes explained in a recent interview. “He sees himself slightly differently. As we go through the series, what’s fascinating to me is seeing now just how different they are, but how similar they are, given other sets of circumstances. As we get toward the end of the season, people are starting to point out just how similar they could be under different circumstances. Because it’s about people’s perspectives of things.”

“This season is a lot about where everyone’s true north is.” Barnes added. “At the end of the day, what are my limits? What drives me? What is my purpose? Dealing with the past and trauma is very much what season one was about, particularly in terms of veterans. Dealing with what’s ahead of me, what is there for me, what ought I be doing with my life, is more what season 2 is about.”

Season two of The Punisher will debut on Netflix on January 18th.