The Punisher Goes Guerrilla In New Teaser Video

Marvel and Netflix have released a new promotional video for Marvel’s The Punisher that shows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) going guerrilla on a group of soldiers.

The teaser, seen above, sees a group of soldiers all taken out, one by one, by the Punisher. Once the final soldier is downed, the Punisher sends a message to whoever may be watching through a camera attached to the soldier’s helmet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m coming for you,” Castle says.

Several promotional materials for The Punisher, as well as a recently revealed synopsis, confirmed that Frank Castle’s vigilante activities will somehow lead him to uncover a conspiracy that goes much higher up and further out than New York City’s criminal underworld.

Aiding him in his mission is Microchip (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Frank Castle’s war buddy turned hacktivist. The exact nature of this conspiracy has not yet been revealed, but it may involve the operation gone wrong that killed Castle’s family.

Marvel’s The Punisher will debut on Netflix in November.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!