The Rock Is Teasing A Chris Pratt Team-up

Dwanye Johnson aka ‘The Rock’ just weeks ago had the biggest movie of the week in the incredibly fun video game adapted Rampage. But with the juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t be stopped, and this weekend The Rock’s Rampage was destroyed by Avengers: Infinity War (to no ones surprise).

The Rock, in classic Rock form took it with stride posting this video on Instagram congratulating the cast of Infinity War, calling out many of them by name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He didn’t stop there, he proposed an idea, a new teamup in fact, saying, “Every crazy movie idea/goal/ambition/dirty joke, goes up on my vision board inside the hallowed walls of the #IronParadise.” That teamup is a Rock and Chris Pratt teamup. Watch the video

Avengers: Infinity War has earned a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an “A” score on its CinemaScore from audiences. Even Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis love it, calling it, “a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with.”

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.