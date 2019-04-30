The Rock Teases Meeting With Marvel’s Kevin Feige

The Marvel Studios movies already feature some of the biggest talent in Hollywood, though that does not include Dwayne The Rock Johnson…at least not yet. So far The Rock has only been linked to DC’s upcoming Black Adam movie, though that has been in the pipeline for quite a bit. The success of Shazam will likely speed that up a bit, but in a new video, The Rock gives a big congratulations to the whole Marvel cast and crew for the rollicking success of Avengers: Endgame, and in that thank you video he did tease a meeting with Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige.

The Rock first says thank you to all the amazing cast, crew, marketing staff, and more that helped make Endgame one of the most successful movie launches ever, but he also made sure to give a special shoutout to Feige for all his work in helping this universe come to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Also congratulations to the architect and the mastermind behind this whole thing Kevin Feige,” Johnson said on Instagram. “Congratulations my friend. It’s been so cool to watch and witness and learn. As I watch you and your team just meticulously storytelling over the years has just been really incredible. The biggest movie of all time…HOLY S***! Look what you did. Look what you guys did Kevin. Congrats on that and I know our assistants have been trying to get us together for dinner for months now. We’re both super busy boys and I look forward to our schedules linking up and that’s it. Congrats guys.”

Now, to be fair it is just dinner, but then again many a project has originated from a meeting over dinner, so perhaps this will materialize into a Marvel role or project down the line. We’d love to see The Rock take on a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are plenty of characters still needing to find their way to the big screen, but for now, we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed.

You can check out the full video above.

“CONGRATS: AVENGERS

So cool to witness this historic global event and win for our business and the fans.

Congrats Marvel & Disney! Can’t believe you killed Thanos! KIDDING. Congrats again! DRJ”

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!