Marvel Studios Rumored to Be Planning an Ultimates Movie

The Avengers franchise could be a thing of the past if one recent report proves accurate. According to the scoopers at HN Entertainment, Marvel Studios is working on a movie featuring The Ultimates, a comics group that’s had a few different lineups throughout its time. The report mentions The Ultimates film will be part of the expanding efforts Marvel Studios is placing on exploring the multiverse and alternate realities introduced during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

It should be noted that it’s unclear what iteration of the group this movie will be about. The first Ultimates team was crafted by Mark Millar as a part of Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Universe established in the early 2000s and has already influenced much of the MCU to date. The latter team largely focused on battling cosmic and interdimensional threats, and the majority of the team has already been introduced in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Featuring a lineup of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Spectrum, Blue Marvel, and America Chavez, three of the characters are currently part of the MCU thanks to Brie Larson, Chadwick Boseman, and Akira Akbar. It should be noted that Akbar played the kid version of Monica Rambeau/Spectrum in Captain Marvel, but not since the current timeline is set nearly 20 years after the events of that solo film, the hero will be played by a much older actor in the character’s next appearance.

The way the cards fall, it’d appear Marvel Studios would focus on the latter team, especially with its diverse makeup, something Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has stressed the studio will pursue as the MCU reaches into Phase 4 and beyond.

It should be noted that this reporting should be taken with a grain of salt, as Feige and company haven’t publicly confirmed a single post-Far From Home film, let alone something that likely wouldn’t come to fruition until 2022 or 2023 at the earliest. With Larson and Boseman just having one solo film under their belts each, both of which performed admirably at the box office,it’s likely the two actors will each get a solo trilogy, keeping them under contract with Marvel long enough to see the first post-Endgame teamup film.

Do you want to see a movie of The Ultimates? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.