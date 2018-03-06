This Is What Deadpool Could Look Like In X-Force Team-Up

Deadpool 2 hasn’t gotten off to the smoothest of starts, and understandably fans are worried about the franchise’s future. Executives at FOX don’t seem to be as shaken up as fans are, however, and have gone on record that Deadpool 3 is already in the planning stages, showing a great deal of faith that the ship can get corrected.

At the end of the original Deadpool, Wade tells the audience that Cable will be making his way to the X-Men universe in the sequel, the casting of which caused friction between star Ryan Reynolds and director Tim Miller, who has since left the project. The show must go on, though, and many are hopeful that a successful interpretation of Cable will lead to a full X-Force debut in Deadpool 3, which would subsequently serve as a launching pad for an X-Force film.

All of this is still up in the air, as the studio hasn’t even cast a Cable yet, but in the meantime artist extraordinaire BossLogic decided to render his vision of what Reynolds would look like in an X-Force suit, which in recent years has meant the black and silver costumes. Deadpool is seen taking a selfie (complete with Hello Kitty sticker on his phone) with a Hugh Jackman picture in the background with “goals” sprawled on the bottom of it. On the right-hand side, you can see a hand with two claws giving the peace sign, an obvious reference to X-23, who will be making her first appearance in FOX’s universe in the James Mangold-directed Logan.

You can check out X-Force Deadpool along with more of BossLogic’s work in the gallery and at the links below.

Deadpool 2 is slated for a March 2, 2018, release.