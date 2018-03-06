This Is What Sebastian Stan Could Look Like As Captain America

With Captain America: Civil War set to hit shelves soon, news broke this week that one of the film’s deleted scenes showed Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) taking up Captain America’s shield. Unsurprisinglly, the clip has riled up comic books fans who’ve been impatient to learn whether the character will one day inherit Captain America’s moniker. And, now, the artist BossLogic is hyping fans even more with some new art that shows us what Sebastian Stan could look like as Captain America.

The artist’s work looks stunning as ever as BossLogic nails how Bucky Barnes’ mechanical arm might be altered to fit Captain America’s patriotic colors. Surely, the red-white-blue color scheme fits the hero’s aesthetic better than a giant red star. As for Bucky’s uniform, the character is seen sporting a tactical style as Captain America’s look has several notable changes. The outfit’s lower half is decidedly more stealthy and loose-fitting, but the uniform’s torso still showcases Captain America’s iconic white star. BossLogic also depicts ‘Bucky-Cap’ with long hair, but the artist did mock-up two pictures which have the character in Captain America’s helmet. One looks more traditional than Steve’s most recent helmets as the headgear features a pair of prominent wings, and the other leans heavily on The Winter Soldier’s usual face mask. The mask’s black muzzle looks identical to the one Bucky used to wear, but now, a large white ‘A’ has been added above the mask’s googles.

Now, if you’re strictly a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you might be a bit confused as to why anyone wants to see what Bucky Barnes would look like as Captain America. The reason is found in the comics as the original Civil War storyline ended with Bucky assuming his friend’s alter-ego. Because – spoiler alert – Captain America is killed shortly after he’s taken into custody by Tony Stark. With Steve Rogers dead, Bucky picks up Captain America’s shield after he learns his friend wanted him to inherit the title. And, when Steve Rogers is eventually revived in true comic book fashion, he gives Bucky his blessing to continue operating as Captain America.

So, when Captain America: Civil War gets its home release, fans of ‘Bucky-Cap’ will surely be happy to see the deleted scene that shows Bucky Barnes picking up his friend’s shield. The clip takes place early on in the film’s climatic airport battle when Bucky uses Steve’s shield to distract War Machine. And, when Bucky sees what kind of damage the shield can do, he casually remarks he should really get one of his own.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bucky has taken up Captain America’s shield in the MCU. The character did so for the first time in Captain America: The First Avenger when Bucky used the hero’s shield before tragically falling out of a train. Bucky again wields the shield in Captain America: The Winter Soldier during his second run-in with Steve Rogers. All of these teasers have led fans to believe Bucky may soon inherit Captain America’s shield on the big screen like he did in the comics, but they’ll have to wait to see whether their assumptions are true. More than likely, fans may get their sought after answer when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in 2018.