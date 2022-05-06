Thor Alums Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings Miss Each Other

✖

Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings are finally back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Both stars were last seen in Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and it was unclear if either would show up again until Portman made a small, surprise cameo in Avengers: Endgame. Of course, Dennings just made her triumphant return in WandaVision, and Portman is now in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Dennings is going to be a part of the fourth Thor movie, so it's no surprise the two women are missing each other. In fact, they had a bit of a love fest on social media yesterday, much to the delight of fans.

"Miss laughing with this friend @katdenningsss #tbt," Portman wrote. "Oooh I miss you so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Dennings replied. Dennings also shared Portman's post in her stories, adding, "Miss dat punim." Dennings also shared another photo to her Twitter, writing, "Find someone who looks at you the way I look at Natalie Portman." You can check out Portman and Dennings' posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

Find someone who looks at you the way I look at Natalie Portman pic.twitter.com/rIptls4lUT — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 12, 2021

Dennings recently shared with the Keep It podcast that her role in Thor was originally supposed to be a couple of scenes, but her friendship with Portman inspired a bigger part.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings shared. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'" She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

While there has been no official word on whether or not we'll be seeing Darcy again, Marvel producer Mary Livanos recently teased that the character could pop up anywhere.

"I don’t think [Dennings’ absence] had to do with anything COVID-related," Livanos explained when asked about the lack of Darcy in the WandaVision finale. "We love Darcy as this elusive, wacky character, and I find it particularly delightful that Darcy could pop up anywhere in the universe."

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+ and Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theatres on February 11th, 2022.