Tom Hiddleston Praises Chris Evans' Loki Performance

Tom Hiddleston has become a household name largely because of his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though the actor is now synonymous with the God of Mischief, technically there's been at least one other actor to play the role in live-action. During Thor: The Dark World, Chris Evans stepped in for a cameo role, playing Loki disguised as Captain America. As it turns out, Hiddleston was absolutely ecstatic with Evans' stab at the beloved Asgardian.

"[That] was a very strange and surreal moment, nevertheless enjoyable. So I got to feel whatever the feeling of wearing that suit [is], which is definitely a moment," Hiddleston recently told Entertainment Weekly. He continued, "Then, they played that footage to Chris, and he did his best impression of me doing an impression him, and he does it brilliantly."

Interestingly enough, it would seem fans are just weeks away from getting additional incarnations of the character. Kevin Feige himself confirmed as much in one recent press stop.

"Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular," the Marvel Studios boss told the magazine last week. In the same discussion, Feige said the "crime thriller" was developed to focus on the infinite adventures Loki has had throughout his life.

"He's been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures," the producer said about the character, first introduced in Thor in 2011. "Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki's story [was] the initial desire [for the series]."

Joining Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius) are MCU newcomers Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Thor: The Dark World — any every other Marvel movie Evans and Hiddleston star in — are now streaming on Disney+. Hiddleston will return as the trickster in Loki on Wednesday, June 9th.

