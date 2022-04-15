Thor’s Donny Cates Reunites With Venom for a King-Sized Team-Up

An upcoming two-issue story arc in Thor will reunite writer Donny Cates with Venom, the character he helped redefine during his multi-year run on the Lethal Protector. Thor is the King of Asgard and Eddie Brock is the King in Black of the symbiote, and together they will face a new threat this July. Cates will be joined by guest-artist Salvador Larroca for a two-part storyline beginning in July’s Thor #27. Regular artist Nic Klein will make his return in Thor #29. Cates teamed with artist Ryan Stegman on Venom, with the duo’s run coming to an epic conclusion last year as Eddie Brock claimed the King in Black title from Knull.

Creators Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch are the new creative team on Venom, telling a dual story of Eddie Brock as the King of Black in space and his son Dylan accepting the mantle of Venom on Earth. Along with writing Thor, Cates and artist Ryan Ottley are redefining the Hulk mythos with the introduction of TITAN, a new alter ego of the Jade Giant.

“We’re so thrilled to have the legendary Salvador Larroca join us as a guest artist for this story!” said editor Wil Moss. “Donny thought he’d told all the Venom stories he had to tell, but the amazing world building that Ram V, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch have been doing in their brilliant Venom series gave Donny an idea for a story that brings the world of Thor and the world of Venom together in a really fresh, exciting way.”

Thor and Hulk are celebrating their 60th anniversaries this year with a crossover event titled Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War. The five-part crossover comes from Cates and artist Martin Coccolo with covers from legendary artist Gary Frank. The publisher promises the crossover will have a shocking impact on both Hulk and Thor’s futures moving forward.

“Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m being honest. I’m mostly known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to—ha!! Sorry. Couldn’t keep that up. Yeah, this is gonna be bonkers as hell, guys,” Cates said. “We’re going to break EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!”

“Where do I even start? I get to celebrate Hulk and Thor’s 60th anniversaries, which is already amazing and a dream come true, but I get to do it with an insane script by the great Donny Cates AND the support of an incredible group of editors? That’s just ridiculous!” Coccolo said. “I’m absolutely honored by this opportunity and I’ve been giving it my 100%. Hopefully readers will agree. I can only say to all the fans out there to strap yourselves ’cause this is going to be a wild ride!”

THOR #27

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 7/27