Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Arts Teases Comic-Accurate Look for Gorr

Marvel typically chooses to keep the looks of its heroes and villains similar to how they all look in the comic book source material. That changed when it came to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, an antagonist that donned a fairly different look when he made his live-action debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. As it turns out, there was concept art crafted by Marvel Studios featuring the character sporting a similar look to the version introduced in the Thor comic from Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic.

Marvel Studios visual development artist Jackson Sze revealed concept art he painted of the character before Bale entered the equation. "Reference the fantastic comic source material, I mostly wanted to paint an image in cool light," the artist shared Tuesday afternoon. "Thanks to Andy Park for leading the show and always great to work with!"

Bale previously told ComicBook.com that he wasn't in the right shape for a comic-accurate Gorr look, so the studio and its artists happened to come up with something else.

"I was coming off of a film where it had been necessary to be sort of rather lacking in muscle," Bale explained. "And then I saw the images and thought, 'Well, that's not gonna be possible... and this g-string thing that's going on there.' He looked in the comic books like physically, you know, someone to reckon with though. And I said, 'Well, you know, that's just not gonna be possible in the state I'm in. And we literally have three days between me finishing one film and heading over to Australia for the quarantine and whatnot. I like to usually have much more time in between, but the pandemic meant that things got worked out that way.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

