Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Shares Fan Art in Honor of Tickets Being on Sale

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next MCU movie to hit theatres, and it will see the return of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. While the star's future with Marvel is currently unclear, fans are excited to see his next Thor installment as well as the return of his lovable character, Korg. Waititi has been busy promoting the new Marvel movie as well as Lightyear, the animated Pixar film that sees him voicing the character Mo Morrison. Tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder went on sale earlier this week, so Waititi took to social media to plug the ticket sales in the best way.

"This movie is coming out July 8. I've been asked to give you all links to go buy tickets but I found this cool picture instead. #ThorLoveAndThunder #buyaticket," Waititi wrote. You can check out the fan art from Daz Tibbles below:

In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder "is so insane and also very romantic." During an interview with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

"It's very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continued. "It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos."

You can read a description for Thor: Love and Thunder here: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.